Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses with a photo of his wife during a second hunger strike, outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London, Britain October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - British-Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anousheh Ashouri have been released after years of detention in Iran, said Iran's judiciary spokesperson Zabiollah Khodaian.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Michael Georgy and Jon Boyle

