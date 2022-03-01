1 minute read
Iran's Khamenei says homosexuality example of West's immorality
DUBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described homosexuality as part of the "moral deprivation" widespread in Western civilisation, during a televised speech on Tuesday.
"There is severe moral deprivation in the world today such as homosexuality and things that one cannot bring oneself to even talk about. Some have rightly called Western civilisation a new age of ignorance," Khamenei said.
