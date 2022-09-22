Iran's Raisi questions worth of a nuclear deal without an end to IAEA probes

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday stuck to his position regarding nuclear talks with world powers, saying he saw no point in a deal that did not close investigations by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on uranium traces in the country.

"How can we have a lasting agreement if these probes are not closed?" he told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

