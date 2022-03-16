Skip to main content
Iran's Tasnim shows video of what it says was British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boarding a plane leaving Tehran

1 minute read

Gabriella Ratcliffe, daughter of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, protests outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Iran's Tasnim news showed a video on Wednesday of what it said was British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boarding a plane leaving Iran.

The video showed a woman dressed in black Iranian Islamic clothes and did not show her face, boarding the aircraft.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom

