Iran's Tasnim shows video of what it says was British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boarding a plane leaving Tehran
DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Iran's Tasnim news showed a video on Wednesday of what it said was British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe boarding a plane leaving Iran.
The video showed a woman dressed in black Iranian Islamic clothes and did not show her face, boarding the aircraft.
