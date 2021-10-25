Iran's top nuclear negotiator will hold talks with EU's Mora in Brussels

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Iran will hold a meeting with the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Tehran and six powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Monday.

"On Wednesday, I will meet the EU coordinator Mora to continue our talks about result-oriented negotiations (between Iran and the six powers)," Bagheri Kani tweeted.

Talks between Iran and major six powers have stalled since the election of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

