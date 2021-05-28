Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Ireland adopts COVID passport to allow EU, UK and U.S. travel from July 19

Reuters
1 minute read

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin arrives for a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, May 24, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Ireland will adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from July 19 and broadly apply the same approach to arrivals from the United States and Britain, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Friday.

Martin also confirmed that restaurants and bars will be able to serve guests indoors from July 5 when arts and sports events can also resume indoor and out with specified crowd limits, so long as the spread of COVID-19 remains under control.

Ministers will also set out a new phase of fiscal support next week, Martin said, with a grant scheme for pubs that do not serve food and fresh support for the live events sector promised on Friday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · May 27, 2021 · 5:07 PM UTCCoronavirus variant could push back England's reopening, PM Johnson warns

England may need to wait longer than planned before COVID-19 restrictions are fully lifted as a coronavirus variant first found in India spreads rapidly in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday.

United KingdomUK wants more G7 progress on climate finance, eyes tax reform
United KingdomBritain approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine, cuts order
United KingdomUK's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 4,182 with 10 new deaths
United KingdomFTSE 100 flat as losses in miners, energy stocks offset gains in banks