Irish aviation regulator suspends permits for Russian-operated planes

DUBLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Ireland's aviation regulator has notified the owners of all Russian-operated airplanes registered in the country that it has revoked their certificates of airworthiness, a spokesperson for the Irish Aviation Authority said on Monday.

No plane is permitted to fly without such a certificate, which is issued by the civil aviation authority in the country where the plane is registered.

Bermuda's aviation regulator on Saturday suspended the certification of all Russian-operated airplanes registered there due to international sanctions over the war in Ukraine, in a move expected to affect more than 700 planes. read more

