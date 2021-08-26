Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
World

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Kabul airport attack

A screen grab shows an emergency vehicle as people arrive at a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 26, 2021. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

CAIRO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday, the group's Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.

A suicide bomber from the Islamist militant group "managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at 'Baran Camp' near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 60 people and wounding more than 100 others, including Taliban fighters," it said.

