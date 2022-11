CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The leader of militant group Islamic State Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi was killed, the group's spokesman said on an audio message posted on a Telegram channel.

The group selected Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi as a successor, he added.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Yomna Ehab











