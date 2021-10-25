Skip to main content

World

Islamic State woman who allowed Yazidi child to die gets 10 years in German jail

1 minute read

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman, who had allowed a young Yazidi girl to die of thirst, to 10 years in prison after finding her guilty of supporting Islamic State militants in Iraq, aiding and abetting attempted murder, attempted war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Prosecutors had accused the 30-year-old woman, identified as Jennifer W. in court documents, of joining the militant group in 2014 and integrating herself into the decision-making and command structure of the group.

The woman was accused of letting a 5-year-old enslaved Yazidi girl die of thirst after her husband, an Islamic State fighter, chained the child up in a courtyard without protection from the scorching heat as punishment for wetting her mattress, prosecutors said.

The defendant, who was arrested on her way back to Syria from Germany in 2018, was also a member of the Islamic State's "moral police," patrolling public parks in the Iraqi cities of Fallujah and Mosul to ensure women complied with the group's strict rules on dress and conduct, prosecutors added.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office had demanded a life sentence for the suspect. The defence pleaded for a maximum of two years in prison.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:20 AM UTC

Sudan's Burhan declares state of emergency, dissolves government

Sudan's ruling council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced on Monday a state of emergency across the country and the dissolution of the transitional sovereign council and the government.

World
French President Macron calls for immediate release of Sudan Prime Minister
World
Lebanese judge charges dozens over fatal Beirut clashes
World
UN warns world 'way off track' as greenhouse gases grow
World
Amnesty to shut Hong Kong offices given national security law risks