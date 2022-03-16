Israel, Egypt agree to expand flights with new direct route, PM says

JERUSALEM, March 16 (Reuters) - Israel and Egypt have agreed to expand flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Wednesday, launching a new direct route between Tel Aviv and Sharm El-Sheikh that is expected to launch in April.

"Cooperation between the two countries is expanding in many areas, and this contributes to both peoples and to the stability of the region," Bennett said in a statement.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Steven Scheer

