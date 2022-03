Israel will not be route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia -foreign minister

Israel's Minister for Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid visits the Ukrainian border crossing in Siret, Romania, March 13, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BRATISLAVA, March 14 (Reuters) - Israel will not be a route to bypass sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and other western countries, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday during a visit to Slovakia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the issue together with partners including the Bank of Israel, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Airports Authority, the Energy Ministry, and others," he said after meeting Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

