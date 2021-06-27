Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Israeli foreign minister to meet U.S., Bahrain counterparts on Sunday

1 minute read
1/2

Israeli alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrives to attend the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government in Jerusalem June 20, 2021. Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via REUTERS

JERUSALEM, June 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet his U.S. and Bahraini counterparts in Rome on Sunday, Lapid's office said, the first face-to-face diplomatic contacts for a senior member of the new Israeli government that was sworn in two weeks ago.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties with Israel last year, a deal brokered by the previous U.S. administration. Lapid is due to visit UAE on Tuesday and Wednesday. read more

The Israeli statement did not provide details on the agenda of the separate talks Lapid planned to hold with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani during his one-day visit to Italy.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 1:26 AM UTCUK health minister quits after breaking COVID rules by kissing aide

British health minister Matt Hancock quit on Saturday after he was caught breaking COVID-19 rules by kissing and embracing an aide in his office, enraging colleagues and the public who have been living under lockdown.

WorldPeruvians take to the streets as election result hold-up stokes tensions
WorldFrench presidential hopefuls seek momentum in regional election run-offs
WorldTen cabin cruisers sink in Hong Kong marina fire, no serious casualties
WorldIsraeli foreign minister to meet U.S., Bahrain counterparts on Sunday