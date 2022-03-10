Zelenskiy asks to address Israel's Holocaust museum on Ukraine crisis

A man looks up at pictures of victims of the Holocaust ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, at the Hall of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre in Jerusalem January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, March 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asked to address Israel's main Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem, about Russia's invasion of his country, during which both sides have invoked the Nazi genocide.

Yad Vashem said in a statement on Thursday it would discuss the proposal with Ukraine's ambassador to Israel on Sunday. The Ukrainian embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Zelenskiy has sought to drum up support with video briefings of foreign audiences that have included the U.S. Congress and the British parliament. Earlier this week, he asked to address Israel's parliament but was told that it was about to go into recess, according to an assembly spokesman.

Russia has said it aims to "denazify" Ukraine, a claim rejected as nonsense by Kyiv and Western countries. Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, said Russian shelling close to Babyn Yar, a Holocaust memorial in Kyiv, on March 3 suggested "history repeating (itself)".

Earlier on Thursday, Yad Vashem said it had suspended a strategic partnership with Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch who has faced sanctions abroad since the Ukraine invasion.

Yad Vashem announced last month that Abramovich's pledged funding would strengthen its endeavours in the areas of Holocaust research and remembrance.

Britain also on Thursday froze the assets of Abramovich, who is the owner of Chelsea soccer club. read more

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.