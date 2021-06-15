Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Israeli military confirms Gaza air strikes

1 minute read

JERUSALEM, June 16 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to the launching of incendiary ballons from the territory that caused fires in fields in southern Israel.

In a statement, the military said that it was "ready for all scenarios, including renewed fighting in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza".

The attacks, following an Israeli nationalist march in East Jerusalem that angered Palestinians, were the first launched by Israel and Gaza militants since an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month.

Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 4:59 PM UTCBiden and Putin summit: Where they disagree and where they might compromise

Don't expect a major breakthrough at a summit on Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, given relations between Washington and Moscow are their most strained in years.

WorldU.S. speeds visas for vulnerable Afghans as pullout looms, but Congress wants more
WorldIsraeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians
WorldCastillo ahead in Peru presidential vote as election tally finishes
WorldIsraeli military confirms Gaza air strikes

The Israeli military said its aircraft attacked Hamas armed compounds in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to the launching of incendiary ballons from the territory that caused fires in fields in southern Israel.