Israeli official says Biden invited Netanyahu to White House in September

[1/2] Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement at the Palmachim Air Force Base near the city of Rishon Lezion, Israel July 5, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet at the White House in September, Israel's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi, said on Tuesday, though the White House has yet to confirm the details.

Hanegbi told N12 News that in their phone call on Monday, "The president of the United States told the prime minister, contrary to reports which I saw here too, that he is inviting him to the White House in Washington for a meeting in September."

In response to a Reuters query about Hanegbi's remarks, a White House official said the two leaders have agreed to meet but did not specify where.

Washington had until Monday held off extending an invitation out of concern about a judicial overhaul undertaken by Netanyahu and his right-wing government as well as Israel's expansion of settlements on the occupied West Bank.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem and Steve Holland in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.