Israeli president says he discussed Iran arms supply to Russia with Biden
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Iran supplying weapons to Russia that are killing Ukrainians, during a White House meeting on Wednesday.
Herzog also told reporters the two discussed the Iranian nuclear program and Tehran's repression of its citizens.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese
