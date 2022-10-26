Israeli president says he discussed Iran arms supply to Russia with Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Iran supplying weapons to Russia that are killing Ukrainians, during a White House meeting on Wednesday.

Herzog also told reporters the two discussed the Iranian nuclear program and Tehran's repression of its citizens.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks