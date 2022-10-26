Israeli president says he discussed Iran arms supply to Russia with Biden















WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Iran supplying weapons to Russia that are killing Ukrainians, during a White House meeting on Wednesday.

Herzog also told reporters the two discussed the Iranian nuclear program and Tehran's repression of its citizens.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese











