Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank, health ministry says

1 minute read

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Village residents said there were no disturbances or clashes in the area at the time of the shooting, which occurred near the village of Beit Ur Al-Tahta, west of the city of Ramallah.

The man was returning from work in Israel when he was shot, they said.

The residents identified the deceased as a 39-year-old man who lives in the village but carries Jerusalem ID papers, allowing him to cross freely between Israel and the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry did not provide further details. The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident.

The West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, areas where Palestinians hope to create an independent state, were captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War. Violence has broken out often since U.S.-sponsored peace talks broke down in 2014.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 7:24 AM UTC

With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders

As the last U.S. troops prepared to leave Afghanistan, Hussain, a U.S. passport holder who worked with the U.S. military, scrambled with his six daughters through Taliban checkpoints to the gates of Kabul airport for several days in a row, hoping to catch a flight to safety.

World
Taiwan says China can 'paralyse' its defences, threat worsening
World
Biden says Afghanistan exit marks the end of U.S nation-building
World
Japanese PM Suga denies reports of dissolving parliament in mid-September
World
Hong Kong activists jailed for illegal assembly in 2019 protests