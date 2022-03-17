Italian court reduces sentences for U.S. tourists over policeman murder

U.S. citizen Finnegan Lee Elder, reacts after being found guilty, together with U.S. citizen Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, of the murder of the Italian Carabinieri paramilitary police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, at the courthouse in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court reduced on Thursday the prison terms imposed on two American tourists who were originally given life sentences for the 2019 murder of a policeman in a case that shook Italy.

The court ruled that Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, should serve 24 years in jail for having stabbed Mario Cerciello Rega to death in central Rome.

His friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was handed a 22-year term. He did not handle the murder weapon during the attack but was tussling with another police officer.

The pair said they acted in self defence because they thought the two policemen, who were not in uniform at the time, were thugs out to get them after a botched attempt to buy drugs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marco Carta; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.