Italian military plane fired at as it left Kabul airport - defence source

ROME, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shots were fired at an Italian military transport plane on Thursday as it flew out of Kabul airport, a source at Italy's Defence Ministry said.

The plane was not damaged in the incident, the source added.

An Italian journalist traveling on the flight told Sky 24 TG that the plane had been carrying almost 100 Afghan civilians when it came under fire minutes after take off.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer

