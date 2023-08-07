Italy calls on West African states (ECOWAS) to extend Niger ultimatum

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Britain June 21, 2023. Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ROME, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) should prolong their deadline for the reinstatement of Niger's ousted president, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview published on Monday.

"The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today," Tajani told La Stampa newspaper.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Sabina Suzzi

