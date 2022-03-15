Italy, US agree over "decisive, united" response to Russia invasion

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan poses for a photo with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, March 15, 2022. Filippo Attili/Chigi Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ROME, March 15 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan agreed at a meeting on Tuesday that there must be no let up in the response to Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

"Draghi and Sullivan agreed on the firm condemnation of Russia's unjustified aggression and the need to continue with a decisive and united response," Draghi's office said in a statement after the meeting in Rome.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Angelo Amante

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.