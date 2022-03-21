Italy, U.S., France, Germany and Britain leaders to hold call on Monday

A view shows service members of pro-Russian troops and tanks during Ukraine-Russia conflict on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Monday, Rome's government said in a statement.

The phone call will be dedicated to preparations ahead of the next Nato, G7 and European Council meetings planned for later in the week, it added.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; editing by Agnieszka Flak

