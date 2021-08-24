Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy working on ad hoc G20 summit on Afghanistan - foreign minister

ROME, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday in a parliamentary hearing that Rome was working on the idea of organizing an ad hocsummit of the Group of 20 major economies on Afghanistan.

"Due to its structure and representation, the G20 can be an important multilateral platform for responsible and coordinated management of global challenges," Di Maio told members of parliament.

Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, wants an in-depth debate on Afghanistan.

"As chair of the G20, we have an important responsibility in fostering an international consensus on the key points of the strategy to be adopted," Di Maio said.

