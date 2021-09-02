Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy's Draghi says still hopes to hold a G20 summit on Afghanistan

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi gestures as he speaks at a news conference where he is expected to map out the country's next moves in loosening coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italy still hopes to hold an ad hoc summit of the Group of 20 major economies on Afghanistan, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that any such meeting would take place after this month's U.N. General Assembly.

Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, has previously signaled it was looking to call a one-off summit in the middle of the month. The United Nations assembly ends on Sept. 30.

Draghi told reporters that Europe had to do a better job of confronting such crises. "It is unthinkable that things can carry on like this," he said.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Angelo Amante

