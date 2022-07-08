Japan: Countries at G20 let Russia hear concern over Ukraine invasion

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on July 8, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday a G20 meeting in Indonesia was a good opportunity to convey to Russia the concern of G7 nations and others about the adverse impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on the global economy.

"It has turned out to be a venue where many countries including G7 nations let Russia hear directly their condemnation of the invasion and their comment on its adverse effects on the world economy, such as higher energy and food prices," Hayashi told reporters.

"In that regard, the meeting was meaningful to a certain degree."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.