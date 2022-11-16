Japan 'deeply concerned' over Poland blast, Kishida tells G7, NATO meet

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida delivers his outlook at the opening session of the G20 Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended an emergency meeting of G7 advanced economies and NATO member nations held on Wednesday after news of a missile dropped in Poland, Japan's foreign ministry said.

Kishida told the meeting, held in Bali on the sidelines of a G20 summit, that Japan was "very concerned" and watching developments closely, the ministry said in a statement.

"Developments in Ukraine affect the core of international order and are inseparable from security affairs in the Indo-Pacific region," Kishida said.

"At a time like now, we would like to strengthen co-ordination and co-operation with G7 and NATO allies," Kishida was quoted as saying at the meeting.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks