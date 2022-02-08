Japan to divert some LNG to Europe in the event of Ukraine disruption

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces smokes in a trench at combat positions near the line of separation from Russian-backed rebels outside the town of Svitlodarsk in the Donetsk region, Ukraine February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan has decided to divert some LNG to Europe if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption of supplies after receiving a request from the United States, national broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The government is likely to announce the decision as early as Wednesday, the report said without citing sources.

The report came after sources told Reuters that Japan has been considering how it could help after it received a request from the United States. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.