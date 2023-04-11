Japan finance minister to host G7 meeting in Washington on April 12















TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders' meeting on April 12 in Washington to discuss the underlying global economy, global supply chains, inflation and the Ukraine crisis.

Suzuki will travel to Washington to hold the G7 financial leaders' meeting on the sidelines of IMF and World Bank annual gatherings. G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Japan.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.