Japan, France to hold first-ever joint fighter jet drill next week - Japan air force

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and France will hold their first-ever joint fighter jet drill from July 26-29, Japan's Air Self-Defence Force said on Tuesday.

The exercise, scheduled to take place in Japan, is aimed at deepening bilateral defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Japanese air force said in a statement.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

