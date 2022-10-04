Japan PM Kishida: Japan, US to hold joint exercises















TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the nation and the United States will hold joint exercises.

The premier made the comment after he met Admiral John Aquilino, the commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, earlier in the day.

Kishida also said he will hold phone talks with President Joe Biden later Tuesday.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











