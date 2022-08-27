Japan PM Kishida: Tokyo will provide $30 bln in aid to Africa over three years

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022. Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japan will provide a total of $30 billion in aid to Africa over three years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told an international conference on Saturday.

Kishida spoke by video link to the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) being held in Tunisia. He had planned to attend in person before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

