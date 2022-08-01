1 minute read
Japan PM Kishida urges nuclear states to conduct themselves 'responsibly' for non-proliferation
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday urged all nuclear states to conduct themselves "responsibly" in non-proliferation efforts at a time when he said the road to a world without nuclear arms had become much more difficult.
Kishida was speaking at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) at the United Nations in New York City, the first Japanese leader to do so.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Elaine Lies in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.