Japan PM Kishida, US Biden to hold talks on Sunday - Kyodo

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks in Cambodia on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Biden and Kishida are also scheduled for a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the same day when they are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme. read more

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











