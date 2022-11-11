Japan PM Kishida, US Biden to hold talks on Sunday - Kyodo
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks in Cambodia on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
Biden and Kishida are also scheduled for a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the same day when they are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme. read more
Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.