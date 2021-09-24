Japan PM: Quad leaders agree to cooperate on vaccines, clean energy

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga gestures during his regular news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Leaders of Japan, the United States, India and Australia have agreed to cooperate on such fields as COVID-19 vaccines, and clean energy and space, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after the Quad meeting in Washington on Friday.

Suga also told reporters the four leaders agreed to hold a summit meeting every year.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.