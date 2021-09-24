Skip to main content

World

Japan PM: Quad leaders agree to cooperate on vaccines, clean energy

1 minute read

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga gestures during his regular news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Leaders of Japan, the United States, India and Australia have agreed to cooperate on such fields as COVID-19 vaccines, and clean energy and space, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after the Quad meeting in Washington on Friday.

Suga also told reporters the four leaders agreed to hold a summit meeting every year.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 12:29 AM UTC

'Quad' leaders meet at White House as China looks warily on

Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia presented a united front on Friday at their first summit and stressed the need for a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid shared concerns about China.

World
Vigils held for teacher murdered in London as suspect released
World
U.S. border camp cleared of Haitians, thousands more on the move
World
World's youth take to the streets again to battle climate change
World
EXCLUSIVE UN migration body asks Brazil to receive Haitians on US-Mexico border - sources