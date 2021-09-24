World
Japan PM: Quad leaders agree to cooperate on vaccines, clean energy
TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Leaders of Japan, the United States, India and Australia have agreed to cooperate on such fields as COVID-19 vaccines, and clean energy and space, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said after the Quad meeting in Washington on Friday.
Suga also told reporters the four leaders agreed to hold a summit meeting every year.
Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Chris Reese
