Japan PM: Russia responsible over bilateral ties after entry ban

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks as he and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi deliver a joint statement to the media while they meet at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

TOKYO, May 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he cannot accept Russia's decision to put an entry ban on himself and 62 other Japanese citizens, and that Russia bears full responsibility for driving bilateral ties to where they are now.

Russia's foreign ministry earlier announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called "unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.

The decision comes after Japan imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and other political and business leaders for the invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls its action there a "special military operation."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.