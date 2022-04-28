1 minute read
Japan PM says cannot accept status quo change by force anywhere
TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he could not accept any move anywhere in the world to change the status quo by force.
Kishida made the comments at the opening of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo. He also said Japan would continue to support Ukraine and step up sanctions on Russia through cooperation with countries including Germany.
Reporting by Ju-min Park; editing by John Stonestreet
