Japan PM says cannot accept status quo change by force anywhere

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida view an honor guard ahead of their bilateral meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, April 28, 2022. Shuji Kajiyama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he could not accept any move anywhere in the world to change the status quo by force.

Kishida made the comments at the opening of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tokyo. He also said Japan would continue to support Ukraine and step up sanctions on Russia through cooperation with countries including Germany.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.