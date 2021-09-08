Japan's Suga to visit U.S. for 'quad' summit with Australia, India -Kyodo

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington later this month for a four-way meeting of leaders from the United States, Japan, Australia and India, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the proposed "quad" meeting, Suga will also likely meet bilaterally with President Joe Biden, Kyodo said, citing "several" unnamed Japanese government sources.

Suga became the first leader to hold a face-to-face White House summit with Biden in April, underscoring Japan's central role in U.S. efforts to face down an increasingly assertive China. read more

Suga's term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) - and by default Japan's prime minister - ends on Sept. 30. He has said he would not run in the next election for party leader, on Sept. 29.

