Japan protests Russia's declaring Sept 3 as day of victory over 'militaristic' Japan

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members, in Tokyo
Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japan has lodged a protest against Russia over the country's decision to declare Sept. 3 a day of victory over "militaristic Japan" - a move it said would fan mutual antagonism, the top government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The passage of this law could not only stir anti-Japanese sentiment among the Russian people, but may also lead to anti-Russian sentiment among the Japanese people," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday, calling Moscow's move "extremely regrettable".

Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of Sept. 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan, according to Japanese media reports.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

