Japan ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion, PM Kishida says

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on February 25, 2022, Tokyo, Japan. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan is ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

Kishida said he made the pledge during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.

He said he also told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in another phone call, that Japan would work closely with Berlin on supporting Ukraine.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens

