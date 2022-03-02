1 minute read
Japan ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russian invasion, PM Kishida says
TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan is ready to take in Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.
Kishida said he made the pledge during a phone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki.
He said he also told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in another phone call, that Japan would work closely with Berlin on supporting Ukraine.
Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens
