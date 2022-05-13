Japan says Russia should be held accountable for atrocities-Japan official quoting foreign minister

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks at a news conference in Warsaw, Poland April 4, 2022. Dawid Zuchowic/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday Russian atrocities in Ukraine were totally unacceptable and Moscow should be held accountable for its action, a Japanese government official told a media briefing.

Hayashi held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Germany.

Russia has denied carrying out abuses in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

