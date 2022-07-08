Japan says world needs unity, one voice saying Russia must pay high price

A local resident walks in front of an apartment building destroyed in a military strike as a Ukrainian service member checks the remains of a Russian missile in a crater after shelling in Kramatorsk, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, speaking at a G20 meeting on Friday, stressed that unity and one voice were needed to make clear Russia must pay high price for its actions in Ukraine, a senior Japanese official said.

Russia's blaming of the current economic crisis on sanctions is completely wrong, Yukiko Okano, a senior Japan foreign ministry official, told reporters, relaying remarks by Hayashi.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zahra Matarani Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.