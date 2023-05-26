Japan to slap additional sanctions on Russia after G7 summit - bulletin















TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Japan will place additional sanctions on Russia, a government bulletin showed on Friday, after the Group of Seven (G7) summit the country hosted last week in Hiroshima showed the G7 leaders' resolve to support Ukraine.

Japan will freeze assets of 78 groups and 17 individuals in Russia and ban exports to 80 Russian entities such as military-affiliated research labs, according to the bulletin.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











