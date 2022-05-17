1 minute read
Japan and U.S. preparing statement promising to 'deter' China, Nikkei reports
TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States have started preparing a statement that promises the two countries will cooperate to "deter" and respond to China, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The statement is being prepared ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida set for May 23, it added.
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Andrew Heavens
