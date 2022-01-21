Japan and U.S. to start new '2 plus 2' dialogue for economic issues -Kyodo

National flags of Japan and the U.S. are seen in front of a monitor showing a graph of the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan will initiate a new "2 plus 2" dialogue that will cover economic and diplomatic issues, Kyodo reported, citing a Japan government official.

The agreement is expected to be confirmed during the teleconference summit to be held between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, the report added.

