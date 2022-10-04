Japanese foreign minister orders Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10, Kyodo reports

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Japan's decision comes after Russia's FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.