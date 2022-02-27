Japan's sanctions to help impose massive costs on Russia, U.S. says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Japan's financial sanctions against Russia, together with those of other allies and partners, would help impose massive costs on Russia and thwart its ability to wage its war on Ukraine, according to a U.S. State Department statement.

"We reaffirmed that we have never been more fully aligned across the globe to defend and preserve the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine and all states," the department quoted Blinken as saying in a call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and other G7 leaders.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

