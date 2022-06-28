1 minute read
Joint drills by U.S. and allies are step toward 'Asian NATO,' N.Korea media says
SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Joint drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan have a "sinister aim" toward North Korea and are a dangerous prelude to the creation of an "Asian version of NATO", North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday
Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler
