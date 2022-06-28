Joint drills by U.S. and allies are step toward 'Asian NATO,' N.Korea media says

1 minute read

Members of South Korea and U.S. Special forces take part in a joint military exercise conducted by South Korean and U.S. special forces troops at Gunsan Air Force base in Gunsan, South Korea, November 12, 2019. Photo taken November 12, 2019. Capt. David J. Murphy/U.S. Air Force/DVIDS/Handout via REUTERS

SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Joint drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan have a "sinister aim" toward North Korea and are a dangerous prelude to the creation of an "Asian version of NATO", North Korean state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler

