Jordan's Abdullah says Ukraine should not derail Mideast peace

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al-Hussein attend a news conference after talks at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah said on Tuesday he did not expect the war in Ukraine to affect attempts to resolve the decades old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Whatever is going on in Ukraine I don't think affects the vision of leadership in our part of the world to try to move it forwards," Abdullah told a joint news conference in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Abdullah hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for talks last Thursday about coordinating ways of securing calm in Jerusalem, a frequent flashpoint of Palestinian protests, officials on both sides said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.