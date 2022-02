Kazakhstan, Russia discuss protecting bilateral trade from sanctions

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

NUR-SULTAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed ways to protect bilateral in response to sanctions against Russia, Tokayev's office said on Friday.

As a member of Moscow-led economic and military blocs, Kazakhstan is closely allied with Russia. The Kazakh tenge has plummeted alongside the rouble since Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet

